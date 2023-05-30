SYRACUSE — The Indian River High School girls lacrosse team elevated an already-historic campaign to greater heights Tuesday night.

Ravan Marsell scored the game-winning goal with three minutes left to lead the top-seeded Warriors to the 9-8 victory over the No. 2 Jamesville-DeWitt Red Rams for the Section 3 Class C championship at Syracuse-Christian Brothers Academy.

