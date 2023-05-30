SYRACUSE — The Indian River High School girls lacrosse team elevated an already-historic campaign to greater heights Tuesday night.
Ravan Marsell scored the game-winning goal with three minutes left to lead the top-seeded Warriors to the 9-8 victory over the No. 2 Jamesville-DeWitt Red Rams for the Section 3 Class C championship at Syracuse-Christian Brothers Academy.
Indian River (17-2 overall) secured its first sectional championship in the sport and was making its inaugural appearance in the title game.
“Finally getting there just really made everything seem possible for us,” Marsell said afterward.
The Warriors — who extended their program record for most wins in a season — advanced to face the Section 4 champion in a Class C state playoff subregional at 5 p.m. Thursday at Owego High School.
“It’s surreal,” said Indian River fifth-year head varsity coach Victoria Fusco. “It’s everything that we’ve worked for all season and to come out on top over a great team like J-D just shows the heart and the toughness that they have.”
Marsell delivered the decisive goal on a free-position shot, taking a few steps before burying what proved to be the game-winner off the bounce.
She was surrounded by teammates but quickly cut the celebration short and helped the Warriors fend off a pair of scoring chances by the Red Rams in the closing minutes.
“I wasn’t really sure what I was doing there, but I shot it with confidence, and it went in,” Marsell said. “I was like: ‘OK, we’re up by one, let’s just put the game away.’ I was excited obviously, but the job wasn’t done.”
The decisive goal marked Marsell’s fifth straight for Indian River. She scored all four second-half goals, including the game-tying goal earlier in the second half.
Marsell attacked from behind the goal and worked her way around multiple defenders to score and tie the game, 8-8, with 12:05 remaining. She also scored the first two goals after halftime to extend the Warriors edge to 7-4.
Marsell finished with five goals and one assist, won 12 draw controls, and caused four turnovers to pace Indian River.
Jamesville-DeWitt stormed back early in the second half with four straight goals to take an 8-7 advantage until Marsell seized back the momentum.
Macy Durkin scored twice, including the go-ahead goal for the short-lived 8-7 edge with 13:49 left, and Lucy Keib made seven of her 11 saves in the second half for the Red Rams (15-3).
Michaela Delles scored two goals to go with an assist, while Allison LaMora and Carolina Burnard each added a goal for Indian River.
“I think that we’ve all worked so much this year and it finally has shown,” Indian River junior Michaela Delles said. “We never gave up, even when we were down, and we just came back and wanted to win.”
The breakthrough victory for the Warriors extends an all-time campaign that includes team records for most total wins, most Frontier League victories, their first sectional final, and now, their first title.
Last season, Indian River reached its first sectional semifinal and finished with a winning record for the first time. That breakout campaign ended with a 12-11 semifinal loss to Jamesville-DeWitt.
“It’s huge for us and huge for our community,” Fusco said of the title. “Lacrosse is a growing game and that was the whole point to bring it to Indian River and to start from literally the bottom and (to) bring it to the top is just a surreal feeling.”
Indian River also won the Section 3 girls basketball championship earlier this year with eight players contributing to both titles.
