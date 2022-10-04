Federal, state and local officials announced Tuesday that Micron plans to build a semiconductor manufacturing plant in Onondaga County. Image courtesy of Micron

Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, Onondaga County Executive J. Ryan McMahon II and Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra announced Tuesday that Micron Technology will build a semiconductor manufacturing campus near Syracuse that is projected to create 50,000 jobs statewide over the coming decades.

The complex, slated for the White Pine Commerce Park in Clay, north of Syracuse, would include the nation’s largest clean room space at 2.4 million square feet, the size of about 40 football fields, according to a statement from Sen. Schumer’s office. Clean room space, often used in locations where electronics are manufactured, is a controlled environment designed to filter out pollutants.

