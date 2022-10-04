Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, Onondaga County Executive J. Ryan McMahon II and Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra announced Tuesday that Micron Technology will build a semiconductor manufacturing campus near Syracuse that is projected to create 50,000 jobs statewide over the coming decades.
The complex, slated for the White Pine Commerce Park in Clay, north of Syracuse, would include the nation’s largest clean room space at 2.4 million square feet, the size of about 40 football fields, according to a statement from Sen. Schumer’s office. Clean room space, often used in locations where electronics are manufactured, is a controlled environment designed to filter out pollutants.
Micron, the fourth-largest producer of semiconductors in the world, intends to invest up to $100 billion over the next 20-plus years to construct the campus in Onondaga County. The first phase of investment to be finished by 2030 will amount to $20 billion, according to the senator’s statement.
Sen. Schumer, who has championed the manufacture of semiconductors within the United States as a counterbalance to international supply chain issues, called the announcement “our Erie Canal moment” in terms of economic development potential, adding “this 21st Century Erie Canal will flow through the heart of Central New York and redefine Upstate New York’s place in the global economy for generations to come.”
Gov. Hochul said that the building of the semiconductor production site would “solidify New York’s standing as a global manufacturing hub, and usher the state into another Industrial Revolution.”
Micron’s investment into the community was made possible by the passage of the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, which is designed to create jobs and boost economic growth by investing in American semiconductor manufacturing. Micron is based in Boise, Idaho.
As part of a funding package provided for the project, Sen. Schumer’s office said Empire State Development has offered a package of performance-based incentives up to $5.5 billion in Green CHIPS Excelsior tax credits over two phases over 20 years. These targeted incentives are directly tied to Micron creating 9,000 new jobs, investing $100 billion, and meeting the Green CHIPS community benefits package and sustainability standards.
The agreement also includes a commitment by New York state to invest $200 million for necessary road and other infrastructure improvements surrounding the campus, and $100 million in funding for community benefits as part of the $500 million Green CHIPS Community Fund. In addition, the New York Power Authority (NYPA) Board of Trustees will review a power allocation award from NYPA’s low-cost ReCharge NY power program at a future public meeting. Onondaga County will also offer financial incentives.
About 30% of the construction budget will be spent on work done by disadvantaged people, minority and women-owned businesses, and service-disabled Veteran-owned businesses. The completion of the manufacturing site will create nearly 50,000 jobs statewide, with 9,000 of those jobs projected to pay over $100,000 a year.
Ryan McMahon, Onondaga County Executive, said, “We will make sure that every neighborhood in every corner of the County feels part of this historic and transformational project.”
Micron intends to build the site to meet the increasing demand for semiconductors in consumer, industrial and business products, and make the United States more competitive globally.
The opportunities at Micron’s new manufacturing site will bring jobs to New Yorkers of various educational and professional backgrounds and add to the state’s already robust semiconductor industry which employs over 34,000 people currently, according to Sen. Schumer’s statement. There are 76 semiconductor industries in the state, including industry leaders such as GlobalFoundries, Wolfspeed, onsemi and IBM.
Upon completion, the semiconductor manufacturing site in Clay will run entirely on renewable energy. It will also implement a $500 million community investment framework to benefit the communities in Central New York.
