WATERTOWN — State Sen. Joseph A. Griffo has introduced legislation that would allow property owners in flood-prone areas to sell their property to the state rather than consistently incur costs associated with water damage.
Sen. Griffo, R-Rome, is accompanied in the proposed legislation by Assemblywoman Marianne Buttonschon, D-Marcy, in an attempt to create a home buyout program that would be administered by the state Urban Development Corporation.
In a prepared statement, Sen. Griffo said the state, particularly the Mohawk Valley, Southern Tier and the shores of Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River, has experienced a “persistent, pervasive and destructive pattern of flooding.”
“The floods that these regions are experiencing are exacting a devastating toll on residents who are unfortunate enough to find themselves in the path of these dangerous waters,” Sen. Griffo’s statement read.
The flooding has left homeowners either unable to sell their property or only able to sell at low prices, according to the senator. That leaves the home owner without enough money to buy a replacement home.
The proposed legislation would provide local governments with a way to designate hard-hit residential areas as floodplains and offer to buy out residents “at fair market, pre-flooding levels” by bonding through the Urban Development Corporation.
According to the legislation, although homeowners would be under no obligation to sell, it would provide them “with an opportunity to sell for more than they would on the open market,” allowing them to in turn buy a property outside of a floodplain.
The legislation further provides that once an area is designated as a floodplain, a local government can turn the property into an open space.
“This area could be used as a park or be returned to nature entirely,” the legislation reads. “This will help local governments by cutting down on costs associated with emergency services and the redevelopment of property and infrastructure.”
According to the legislation, the fiscal implication of the proposed buyout program is “to be determined.”
