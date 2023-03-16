Repeal of Iraq military pacts likely

WASHINGTON — The Senate on Thursday voted to limit debate on a bipartisan bill that would repeal two military authorizations for use of force against Iraq, setting up a likely vote early next week, 20 years after the March 19, 2003, attack on Baghdad.

The vote, 68-27, in favor of cloture on legislation that would repeal the 2002 Iraq AUMF and the 1991 Gulf War AUMF represented years of painstaking work on the part of sponsor Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., and co-sponsor Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind. to convince enough colleagues, particularly Republicans, that U.S. national security wouldn’t be harmed by ending the authorities, and that the rule of law and the balance of powers between Congress and the presidency would be strengthened.

