Senate passes health care, energy bill

Vice President Kamala Harris departs the Senate after the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act at the U.S. Capitol on Sunday. The Senate worked overnight Saturday into Sunday as they moved toward the final passage of the Senate budget reconciliation deal, which Senate Democrats have named The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. The final vote was 51-50, with the tie-breaking vote being cast by Harris. Drew Angerer/Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON — Senate Democrats on Sunday passed a sweeping health care, tax and climate change bill that will allow Medicare to negotiate prescription drug costs — a significant political win as the party tries to send a message before the midterm election that it is delivering on its promises.

The drug price plan is the centerpiece of the Democrats’ bill, the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. The measure would also establish incentives to combat the climate crisis, impose new taxes on corporations and provide $4 billion for the Bureau of Reclamation to combat drought in the West — a last-minute addition.

Tribune Wire

