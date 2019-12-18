ALBANY — On the fifth anniversary of the state moratorium on hydrofracking for natural gas, state Sen. Jen Metzger, D-42, announced the introduction of a bill that would permanently ban fracking in New York.
“I can’t underscore enough how important it is to put this ban in statute,” Metzger said on a Tuesday call with reporters. “With the passage of the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act this year, we’ve committed to shifting New York to a clean energy economy that doesn’t depend on fossil fuels. This proposed legislation furthers goals on that landmark climate legislation.”
Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued a historic regulatory ban on hydrofracking five years ago through the Department of Environmental Conservation. But Metzger, along with activists who joined her on the call, said that legislation would would ensure permanence of the ban and deter loopholes companies have tried to find.
“It’s hard to ignore the ephemeral nature of Albany politics and powerful interests that are still keen on reversing this historic prohibition,” said Roger Downs, conservation director of the Sierra Club Atlantic chapter. “A ban is only as strong as the political will to enforce it.”
Downs used the example of the approximately 85 environmental rules and regulations the Trump administration has rolled back over the past two years, able to because they were never “enshrined in law.”
“It is a stark reminder to all New Yorkers that we should codify all our own recent environmental commitments,” he said.
Fracking is a highly controversial drilling method to extract oil and natural gas from underground rock formations. A fluid mixture of water, sand and fracking chemicals is injected at extreme pressure to fracture the rocks and release the oils and gas they hold.
Scientists and health professionals have discovered adverse environmental and health impacts of fracking because of toxic emission release and general climate impacts. Health issues caused by fracking have included an increase in respiratory illnesses, cardiovascular disease, pre-term births, congenital birth defects and cancers, said Kathy Nolan, pediatrician and deputy chair of the Public Health and Social Services Committee of the Ulster County Legislature.
Massarah Mikati covers the New York State Legislature and immigration for Johnson Newspaper Corp. Email her at mmikati@columbiagreenemedia.com, or find her on Twitter @massarahmikati.
