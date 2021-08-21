CANTON — Sgt. Ryan P. Shelly, who has been with the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office for nearly 20 years, died on Thursday, the sheriff announced.
Sheriff Brooks J. Bigwarfe wrote in the announcement on Saturday that Sgt. Shelly had been diagnosed with Stage 4 salivary gland cancer at the end of 2020.
“Shelly was a 19.5 year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office and was an absolute rock to our department,” the announcement read. “Although we knew this day would come, we are truly devastated. Not only did we lose a member of our office, the world lost an incredible father, husband and friend. We ask that you keep the Shelly family in your thoughts during this difficult time.”
Calling hours for Sgt. Shelly will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday at Garner Funeral Home in Potsdam and the funeral will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mary’s Church in Potsdam.
