KINGSTON, ONTARIO — Seven people died in a plane crash at 5 p.m. Wednesday in a wooded area three miles north of downtown Kingston.
Investigators are still at the scene evaluating the wreckage of the destroyed six-seater plane and interviewing witnesses to determine the cause and specific time line of events said Alex Fournier, a spokesman with the Transportation Safety Board of Canada. None of the four adults and three children onboard survived the crash. The incident occurred when the area experienced “deteriorating weather,” according to the transportation safety board.
The plane, a Piper PA-32 registered in the United States, was travelling from the Buttonville Municipal Airport, Toronto, to Quebec City when it “went down at a very steep angle” and crashed, Mr. Fournier said. A Royal Canadian Air Force crew piloting a helicopter found the aircraft using data from the onboard emergency locator transmitter.
“There was no post-impact fire,” Mr. Fournier said.
Kingston Flight Service had been in contact with the pilot of the plane prior to the crash, according to the transportation safety board. Investigators plan to obtain details about their communication and any communications with other air traffic services. They also hope to determine how, if at all, weather affected the crash.
