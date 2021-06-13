CLAYTON — Two families were involved in a rollover crash at Gunns Corners Sunday afternoon, resulting in two infants, three children and two adults being transported to Samaritan Medical Center for an evaluation.
Shortly after noon, Peter Jackson, an environmental conservation officer, was traveling south on State Route 12 when he witnessed the crash. A gray Mazda was traveling in front of him when a silver vehicle, traveling west on State Route 180, began entering the intersection. The Mazda was unable to avoid crashing into the silver vehicle entering the intersection, Mr. Jackson said.
The silver vehicle, which had two infants, a child and a man and woman inside, flipped and came to rest upside down. The gray Mazda, which had two adults an two children inside, sustained heavy front-end damage.
“He got right in there,” said Clyde Lagraves, who lives nearby and watched Officer Jackson begin helping the families out of the vehicles. “I just got back home, just popped a beer and I was watching TV, and then bang.”
It appears all the injuries were minor, Mr. Jackson said. Everyone in the silver vehicle were transported to Samaritan, as well as the two children in the gray Mazda. Still, the transports were for an evaluation at the hospital, and Mr. Jackson said everyone was able to walk and talk at the scene.
