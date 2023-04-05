WATERTOWN — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for southern Jefferson County, west central Lewis County and northeastern Oswego County through 1 p.m.
In Watertown the street lights are on and dark clouds have covered the city. Thunder was rumbling in the distance at about 11:30 a.m.
The weather service warns to take shelter.
The storm was located near Stony Point moving east at 50 miles per hour at 11:08 a.m.
"Minor damage to vehicles is possible," the warning stated. "Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include... Watertown, Sandy Island Beach State Park, Fort Drum, Stony Point, West Carthage, Adams, Dexter, Glen Park, Herrings and Adams Center."
In a second weather alert, localized freezing rain was predicted for northern Jefferson County.
The freezing rain is expected north of Watertown and Fort Drum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.