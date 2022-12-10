Sharpshooters to cull Syracuse deer

A group of whitetail deer stand near West Entrance Drive in Watertown’s Thompson Park in August 2021. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

SYRACUSE — The city will start culling deer this week as part of its deer management program.

Sharpshooters are used to kill deer in select areas of the city’s east, west and south. The process is carried out by U.S. Department of Agriculture wildlife managers. It is done with the cooperation of the Syracuse Police Department.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.