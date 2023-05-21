Onondaga sheriff won’t enforce migrant stop order

Onondaga County Sheriff Toby Shelley answers questions at a news conference in January. Anne Hayes/syracuse.com

Onondaga County Sheriff Toby Shelley said Friday that he won’t enforce an order directing his department to stop people suspected of transporting migrants seeking asylum into the county.

Shelley said he doesn’t think it’s legal for his deputies to pull over vehicles simply on suspicion that the driver or passengers are migrants seeking shelter in the county.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

