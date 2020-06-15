RODMAN- A barn at 10472 County Route 95 burned to the ground Monday afternoon.
Only one charred wall remained as of 6:30 p.m. of Kevin Tyo's shop at Tyo Trucking. Tyo said his wife called him to report smoke at 4:30 p.m.
Tyo said the shop was for his custom agriculture business. He said he was happy nobody was hurt and he plans to rebuild.
"I can replace anything that was out there, but I can't replace a person," he said.
Dozens of firefighters from Adams, Town of Watertown, Lorraine and Rodman remained on the property spraying down hot spots Monday evening.
Tyo said the barn was built in 1971 or 1972. It was a wood and steen structure and he used it for his business the past 13 years. He said the land was originally a dairy farm.
"This is where I grew up," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.