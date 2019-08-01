CLAYTON — Reflecting national statistics on the pursuit, Mark R. Gawron has seen the number of hunters decline over the years.
“It’s unfortunate that it’s an activity that’s not expanding,” the co-owner of Webfoot Outdoors and Rimrock Kennels said. “It’s dying.”
A five-year report released in 2017 by the U.S. Department of the Interior reported that hunting participation dropped by about 2 million participants in the U.S. between 2011 and 2016.
Total expenditures by hunters declined 29 percent from 2011 to 2016, from $36.3 billion to $25.6 billion, the 2017 federal report says.
The report did show substantial increases in participation involving wildlife-watching — observing and photographing wildlife. These activities surged 20 percent from 2011 to 2016, from 71.8 million to 86 million participants during that time.
In New York state, the Department of Environmental Conservation recorded 791,674 resident hunting licenses sold in 2011-12 and 750,770 sold in 2017-18.
Webfoot Outdoors is addressing one segment of the population to encourage people to take up hunting. Mr. Gawron’s wife and co-owner of the company has created the Women’s Outdoor Challenge program at the town of Clayton facility.
Martha Ann Imperato established it to share the opportunities that were given to her by others through their knowledge of hunting, shooting sports and a variety of outdoor experiences. She guides women on a variety of activities such as camping, hunting, canoeing, backpacking, sport shooting and land navigation.
Ms. Imperato, an active member of the North American Versatile Hunting Dog Association since 1990, said she enjoys seeing new hunters develop and to especially witness them build a bond with bird dogs.
“It’s nice to see that progression because people don’t have those mentors anymore to do this,” she said. “There’s very few. The family unit, as far as the hunters, is going away.”
