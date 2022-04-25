LOUDONVILLE — The latest statewide poll shows that voters seem to like Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul, but don’t like the way she’s doing her job.
On Monday, the Siena College Research Institute released its latest poll of voters statewide on a variety of issues, including the latest legislation out of Albany and their opinions of elected officials.
According to the poll, Gov. Hochul remains about as favorable to state voters as she was last month, with 44% of voters saying they like her and 34% saying they do not. However, 57% of people disapprove of the job she’s been doing. Specifically, 69% of people rate her poorly on crime, and 63% rate her poorly on the economy. Gov. Hochul’s big push to restore trust in government doesn’t seem to be working either, as 65% of statewide voters said they don’t approve of her work on that front.
“Overall, 45% of voters say they’d vote for ‘someone else’ in November if Hochul is the Democratic nominee, whiled 40% are prepared to elect her to a full term,” said Steven Greenberg, senior pollster at SCRI. “Democrats, however, would elect her to a full term 62-27%, down from 71-20% last month.”
The same issues that voters said Gov. Hochul is failing to address properly will drive voters decision making in the gubernatorial election, according to the Siena poll.
A quarter of voters said crime will be the single most important issue in selecting their candidate, while economic issues writ-large will also drive decision-making for another 25%.
Congressman Lee M. Zeldin, R-Long Island, a leading Republican candidate for governor, said this poll confirms what he’s heard from voters statewide, that New York is failing and they’re ready to leave.
“Today’s Siena College poll further confirms what I’ve been hearing on the ground, especially with regards to (voters) disapproval of Kathy Hochul’s job performance, as well as crime and public safety being the number one issue voters are most concerned about,” he said in a statement.
Mr. Zeldin, who is unknown to 59% of voters according to Siena’s poll, said he is committed to bringing “balance and common sense” back to Albany if elected as governor.
Voters seem to approve of the recent changes made to the state’s bail reform laws in the most recent state budget. The state Legislature and Governor’s Office agreed on a plan that will give judges more leeway to hold people accused of certain crimes on bail, and at least 58% of voters in every region of the state, of every party and ethnic background approve of that change.
By a two-to-one majority, state voters agree that the bail reform laws as they initially passed led to an increase in crime statewide, and most agree now that they don’t think the recent changes will make a difference.
Another budget-driven decision, to suspend the state’s 16-cent gas tax, has gone over exceedingly well, with 73% of all voters saying they approve of the decision. Democrats are the most approving, with 80% saying it’s a good move, but only 69% of Republicans agree.
A majority of state voters, 50%, agree that it’s also good to see alcoholic drinks offered to-go from restaurants, another result of legislation in this year’s state budget, while 35% disapprove.
Also unpopular with state voters is the Buffalo Bills stadium deal, which will see New York state contribute $600 million to the construction of a new stadium for the team owned by the Pegula family.
“Uniting voters is their disapproval of the state kicking in $600 million for a new Buffalo Bills stadium,” Mr. Greenberg said. “It’s opposed by at least 55% of every demographic group. Interestingly, upstaters are even less approving than downstaters of the stadium deal.”
This poll was conducted from April 18 to 21, with 806 registered voters responding. The margin of error is 3.9% in either direction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.