Poll: Hochul’s favorability, job approval drop

Gov. Kathy Hochul presents her fiscal year 2024 Executive Budget proposal in the Red Room at the State Capitol. Provided photo

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s favorability and job approval ratings both went down this month, while President Joe Biden’s ratings both edged higher.

Hochul has a 46-43% favorability rating, from 48-42% last month, and her job approval rating stands at 56-40%, from 56-36%. Biden’s favorability rating is up to 54-43%, from 49-47% last month, his best since October 2021, and his job approval rating hit a new high, 55-42%, up from 51-47% in January, according to a Siena College poll of registered New York voters released Monday.

