ALBANY — As the state budget deadline draws near, the Siena College Research Institute has found that a number of legislative proposals included in the drafts have strong support among New Yorkers, including the governor’s proposal to give judges more discretion when setting bail.
New Yorkers are relatively unified in their opinions on crime and access to affordable housing, according to the poll results released Monday. At least 90% of New Yorkers said crime is a serious issue, with 60% saying the issue is “very serious.”
“New Yorkers say the issue of affordable housing statewide is equally as serious a problem as is crime,” said Steven A. Greenberg, pollster and spokesperson for the research institute. “In their community, however, voters — particularly Democrats, independents, downstate suburbanites, and upstaters — say affordable housing is both a more serious, and even a more very serious, problem than crime.”
The Loudonville-based polling group found that 72% of New Yorkers support a change to state bail laws that would allow judges to set bail in more criminal arraignments, and 76% support raising taxes on people making more than $5 million a year.
Those two were among the most universal opinions among the 802 voting New Yorkers who responded to the poll conducted from March 19 to 22. New Yorkers seem to broadly agree on a number of initiatives raised during this year’s budget process, according to the results. The Democratic-led Assembly and Senate, as well as Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul, have each proposed a financial plan for next year that includes some policy proposals, like banning flavored tobacco products, which has support from 58% of New Yorkers, and incentivizing local governments to build more housing, which has support from 54% of New Yorkers.
About 45% of voting New Yorkers in the poll said they support mandates on municipalities to build more housing.
“When asked which option they support — mandates or incentives — 48% of voters say incentives, compared to only 15% who say mandates, and 15% who say both,” Mr. Greenberg said. “Interestingly, providing incentives is the choice of 49% of independents, 47% of Republicans and 46% of Democrats.”
A law that would institute a requirement that all new buildings built after 2028 use electricity for heating and cooking has New Yorkers split, with 49% in support, including half of independents and 61% of Democrats. Only 20% of Republicans support that measure, opposed by 67% of Republican respondents.
A program that would extend eligibility for Medicaid to include undocumented immigrants has opposition from 49% of New Yorkers, and support from 44%. A majority of both Republicans and independents oppose the measure, while 64% of Democrats support it.
A proposal to permit State University of New York campuses to raise tuition by 3%, and 6% at the university centers in Albany, Binghamton, Buffalo and Stony Brook has strong bipartisan opposition, with 71% of independents, 67% of Republicans and 64% of Democrats opposed.
The poll also asked respondents to gauge their trust in Gov. Hochul, Senate Majority Leader Andrea A. Stewart-Cousins, D-Yonkers, and Speaker of the Assembly Carl E. Heastie, D-Bronx, the three state leaders at the forefront of budget discussions.
The poll found that about half of voters are following news about the budget in some way, and 34% of voters said they trust the governor’s voice in the discussions, compared to only 7% for Sen. Stewart-Cousins and 6% for Speaker Heastie. A quarter of voters, including 47% of Republicans, don’t trust any of the three to represent their interests.
Also included in the poll were questions about congressional representatives. Over half, 54% of respondents said they have a favorable view of Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, while Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand has a favorable view in the eyes of 46% of people. Sen. Gillibrand’s term ends at the end of 2024, and 43% of voters said they support reelecting her, although a majority of Republicans and a plurality of independents said they would prefer another candidate.
This poll reached its 802 respondents via landline, cellphone and an online polling system, with an overall margin of error of 4.6% in either direction.
