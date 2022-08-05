WASHINGTON — Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., announced late Thursday night that she is willing to “move forward” on Democrats’ tax, climate and health package after leaders agreed to drop a provision modifying the taxation of “carried interest” and make other tweaks to “protect advanced manufacturing and boost our clean energy economy.”

With those changes, Sinema said in a statement she would vote to proceed to the bill “subject to the Parliamentarian’s review.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.