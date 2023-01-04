WASHINGTON — The House adjourned without electing a speaker on Wednesday evening after Republican leader Kevin McCarthy failed in his fourth, fifth and sixth attempts to secure the post he has long desired.

McCarthy, who also fell short three times on Tuesday, now has more time to negotiate a compromise that can win the support of some of the 20 hard-line Republicans who have so far blocked the California congressman from the speakership.

Tribune Wire

