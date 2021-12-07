CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators chairman says he was surprised by a legislator’s arrest for drunk-driving and cocaine possesion following a weekend car collision, and the board hasn’t had any formal discussions on the matter. However, he expects they’ll discuss it in closed session during an upcoming December board meeting.
St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Police charged Anthony Arquiett, 56, of Helena with DWI, fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance: cocaine, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was charged around 10:22 p.m. Saturday.
There were no injuries, according to a news release from attorney Ed Narrow, who is representing Mr. Arquiett, a Democrat from Helena who represents the 13th District.
“I was very surprised, and of course, at the same time saddened to hear the news. I think it’s safe to say the legislators feel the same way,” said SLC legisature chair William J. Sheridan, R-Hammond. “There’s no reason to be making rash decisions until we know what’s going on. We’ll see how it works out, plays out as time goes on.”
He said on Tuesday that the board has several options at its disposal, however, they are “somewhat limited of what we can do, unless he’s somehow conficted of a felony.” Those options include asking for Mr. Arquiett’s resignation, referring the matter to the county ethics panel or introducing a resolution of condemnation.
However, Mr. Sheridan said there was no discussion of the matter during Monday night’s full board meeting because the news of the arrest had just been reported earlier that day.
“At this point, we don’t have any plans. The news just came out yesterday. We’ll have to see how things play out for him legally. As the month of December goes on, the legislature will be meeting again” for Services, Operations and Finance Committee meetings, Mr. Sheridan said. Each of the respective committees comprises the full board.
“I”m sure we’ll be discussing the situatioon in executive session during those meetings. We’ll be having to figure out what the next step would be for all of us going forward, including the county,” the county board chairman said.
Mr. Sheridan said he was saddened to hear of the incident because Mr. Arquiett is “a good friend” and he also wears many hats on the board.
“He’s involved with many roles, including leadership roles, and does a great job for his constituents. He’s a good friend of mine. My concern, of course, is also for the other family that was involved in the accident. I’m hearing there are no serious injuries,” Mr. Sheridan said. “All I can say is Legislator Arquiett will have to make some big decisions in the near future over the legal and political issues he’ll be facing.”
On Monday, Mr. Narrow issued a news release where he said Mr. Arquiett has expressed remorse over the incident.
“Tony is deeply disappointed in the decisions that he made on Dec. 4, 2021, prior to his arrest. He has expressed remorse for the accident and has made apologies to his wife, Wendy, of 37 years, and to his mother. Tony would also like to continue to express his concern for the safety and welfare of the other parties involved in the motor vehicle accident, and to express his remorse and apologize to the members of the community for his conduct,” Mr. Narrow said in the release. “Mr. Arquiett fully intends to address any issues raised as a consequence of this arrest and plans to continue serving the members of his community while this case proceeds through the criminal justice system.”
North country Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, issued a news release on Tuesday calling on Mr. Arquiett to resign.
“This is the third North Country elected Democrat to be arrested for criminal cocaine possession in recent years. I am calling on Tony Arquiett to resign immediately,” said Stefanik. “The silence of all North Country Democrats is deafening, and I urge Democrats to demand Arquiett’s resignation now and make clear that drugs have no place in our community, especially among our elected leaders,” Ms. Stefanik said in the release. “In the past few years, North Country elected Democrats Tim Currier, Simon Conroy, and Tony Arquiett have all been arrested for criminal cocaine possession.”
Mr. Narrow did not immediately respond to a Tuesday request for additional comment.
Mr. Arquiett is due to appear in Bombay Town Court on the charges on Dec. 14.
