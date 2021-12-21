CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Local Development Corporation voted to declare two defaulted loans as uncollectable, but they will still pursue getting paid back.
The LDC board’s resolution, passed at a Tuesday morning meeting, said Massena-based BH Trailers owes $10,591 on a $15,000 loan issued in 2018. Madrid-based Gordon’s Frame to Finish owes $19,863 on a $20,000 loan from 2012. Both balances include late fees and penalties, the resolution said.
The LDC board passed the resolution after a brief closed-door session “to discuss the credit history of particular corporations,” which is allowable under the New York State Open Meetings Law. The resolution declaring the debts as uncollectable removes them from the LDC’s receivables balance sheet.
“These debts have not been extinguished and if at any time the circumstances of either borrower should change, the SLCIDA-LDC shall pursue and accept payments on these accounts,” the resolution said.
In 2017, Brian Hardie from BH Trailers said he had hoped to employ up to 27 people at his business in the Massena Industrial Park.
At the time, he said the business would focus on making the EZ Back trailer, which is designed to prevent jackknifing in reverse. When he made those comments in December 2017, Mr. Hardie claimed he had “an order for basically 200 trailers a month, starting in January.”
A Google search for Gordon’s Frame to Finish yields little information, but said the business is located at 1938 State Highway 345 in Madrid. According to the business directory on 411.info, products sold include additions, garages, heating, doors, windows, flooring, siding, decks, plumbing and roofing.
