WATERTOWN — In front of a crowd of supporters Jeff Smith embraced his wife Milly as he declared victory in Watertown's mayoral election Tuesday night.
With the Jefferson County Board of Elections unofficial results continuing to trickle in Mr. Smith led with 1,437 votes over Allison I. Crossman's 1,037 votes and Cody J. Horbacz's 1,014 votes, with 81.2 percent of the votes tallied.
"All you have to do is win by one, we won, it is over, I am happy," Smith said.
He said he will sit down with the Mayor Joe Butler tomorrow to set an agenda.
Don Coon came over to him and said "Jeff Smith," you won, as he shared results.
In the City Council race for two openings, Sarah V. Compo led the field with 2,476 votes. She was followed by Jesse CP Roshia with 1,893 votes.
