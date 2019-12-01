A winter storm that has marched its way across the country since Thanksgiving has arrived in the north country. Snow started falling a little after 1 p.m. and about four inches has accumulated so far in Watertown. The National Weather Service has called a winter weather advisory through 7 p.m. Monday. According to the forecast the area could see six to 10 inches of snow over the past 36 hours.
Travel on I-81 south to Syracuse and beyond is difficult as portions of the highway have been closed due to snow and ice conditions.
The weather service reports travel will be difficult and hazardous conditions will continue through tonight and likely impact the Monday morning commute.
“Periods of snow will result in snow covered roads and limited visibilities,” the National Weather Service stated. “Slow down and use caution while driving.”
In Lewis and Oswego Counties power outages could occur due to tree damage caused by ice.
“This storm system has the potential to deliver a significant wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain across much of the state, creating hazardous conditions on many roadways,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday. “We have state personnel and resources ready to help as needed, and I am urging all New Yorkers who are returning from their Thanksgiving trips to travel with caution and play it safe on the highways as they head home and then back to work and school on Monday.”
The State Department of Transportation on Saturday through Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office announced it had made 3,517 supervisors and operators available to work statewide. Regional crews began preparing for the storm Saturday.
Statewide equipment numbers are as follows:
1592 large plow trucks
183 medium duty plows
52 tow plows
327 large loaders
39 snowblowers
