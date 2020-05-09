Snow filled the air across the Glens Falls region late Friday night into early Saturday morning, a rare showing of the white stuff in the month of May.
The snow had some residents digging out their snow brushes and shovels. Snow plows were put back in action in some Washington County communities. Other locations got only a dusting of snow, or none at all.
Showers of heavy, wet snow reduced visibility and created challenging conditions for drivers after midnight Saturday in Jefferson and Lewis counties. The Watertown Filtration plant reported a half inch of snow for the 24 hours ending at 8 a.m. Saturday.
In many areas the snow melted as soon as it hit the ground, but nearly 9 inches of snow fell in portions of Washington County.
According to National Weather Service spotters, 8.5 inches of snow fell in Hebron and 7.5 inches in Hartford. In Saratoga County, Lake Desolation received 5.1 inches of snow.
Snow began falling in higher elevations early Friday evening and was present through most of the area by 10 p.m. as temperatures dropped into the mid 30s. Snow flurries were seen again during the day on Saturday in many parts of the region.
The overnight snowfall felled some trees in Washington County, but did not cause any major damage. The damage was concentrated in the Argyle and Cossayuna area, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
The last time snow accumulated in Albany this late in the season was May 18 of 2002 when 2.2 inches fell, according to the National Weather Service. The Glens Falls area got a trace of snow at the time, according to North Country Weather.
A wind advisory was in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday with a freeze warning for overnight until 8 a.m. Sunday. More snow flurries were possible Saturday evening, with windy conditions.
The unusually cold and snowy weather is due to a polar vortex, a batch of cold air from the Arctic that occasionally comes south to bring snow and colder temperatures to Canada and parts of the United States, according to the Associated Press.
Around this time of year, the polar vortex usually breaks up, but this breakup is a bit different, said Judah Cohen, a winter storm expert for Atmospheric Environmental Research.
“The polar vortex didn’t do much the whole winter, but on the way out I guess it kind of sent a message: Just because I didn’t do much this winter, don’t think I can’t,” Cohen told the Associated Press.
May snow is rare, but there have been full-fledged snowstorms in the past. On May 9, 1977, Warrensburg was covered by 3 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service in Albany.
