Snow came to an end across New York City after sunset from the powerful nor’easter that snarled travel up and down the East Coast, dropped snow by the foot, and lashed Massachusetts with hurricane-force wind gusts that knocked out power to thousands.
New York got between 7.5 inches in Central Park to 10.3 inches at John F. Kennedy International Airport through the day, but across a large part of central and eastern Long Island totals reached above 20 inches, said Zack Taylor, a senior branch forecaster at the U.S. Weather Prediction Center. Across New Jersey there were reports of up to 18 inches, and some parts of eastern Massachusetts got 2 feet, the National Weather Service said. Boston has about 14.5 inches and snow was to continue through midnight.
“The worst is probably over for the New York City metro area,” Taylor said. “The wind will still be an issue through tonight into the first part of tomorrow with blowing and drifting snow.”
Temperatures were to drop to 12 degrees in Manhattan and 4 degrees in Boston, and together with the wind would feel closer to minus 5 to minus 10 overnight. “There are going to be pretty dangerous wind chills across much of the Northeast,” Taylor said.
The storm played havoc with ground, rail and air transportation across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. The powerful nor’easter dragged heavy snow and winds up Interstate 95 and the parallel Northeast Corridor rail route, passing over several major airports along the way. More than 6,000 flights have been canceled since Friday, including 1,057 on Sunday, according to FlightAware, an airline tracking service.
On the ground, Amtrak canceled all high-speed Acela trains between Washington, New York and Boston and is running a modified schedule for Northeast Regional trains south of Manhattan. The Long Island Rail Road suspended service, while Metro North and New Jersey Transit also modified scheduled trips while dropping some others.
Power was out for more than 130,000 customers from Florida to Maine, with Massachusetts taking the heaviest blow with 119,702 blacked out by 4 p.m. local time, according to PowerOutage.us.
In addition to the warnings and watches that stretch all along the U.S. East Coast, Environment and Climate Change Canada is also warning residents in its eastern Maritime Provinces to prepare.
Taylor of the National Weather Service said the sun should reappear Sunday across much of the region. Temperatures should break freezing by Monday or Tuesday and then rain will sweep in by the end of the week throughout the Northeast.
“It is probably going to make a mess,” he said. “We have the potential for some flooding.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.