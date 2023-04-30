Solar developers likely safe from sky-high tariffs after House vote

A House vote to reinstate solar tariffs as high as 254% on panel imports from Southeast Asia fell short of the super-majority needed to overcome a veto threat from the White House.

The 221-202 vote on the measure, which would undo a two-year moratorium on the duties put in place by President Joe Biden, indicates developers are likely safe from duties that they said would paralyze their industry. Twelve Democrats joined the vote to reinstate tariffs.

