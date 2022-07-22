CARTHAGE — Matthew F. Bondellio Jr. sat at a restaurant in Clayton on Friday eating shrimp and cheese curds with his dad after a long day of work, not knowing that the moment would forever be a symbol of how far their relationship had come, and how soon it would be taken away.
Matthew Bondellio Sr., 55, who lived in Adams Center most of his life, went to work with his son and another crew member the next day. He was always on the job, setting the example for his workers and steering the ship. He had owned North Country Paving for roughly a dozen years, building it from the ground up into a prolific business.
On Saturday, July 16, crew members were on a job in Henderson sealing a steep driveway on Snowshoe Road. They backed a Ford pickup truck and trailer into the driveway and began working their way out. The truck slowly moved toward the road with a tank of sealing spray on the trailer — Mr. Bondellio Sr. following it with a hose spraying the driveway. His 25-year-old son held the excess hose so it didn’t get caught under his feet, effectively having his back like he always did on jobs. The brakes on the truck, however, began to fail as they were heading up a steep portion of the driveway. With too much momentum, the truck rolled backward and struck Mr. Bondellio Sr. — his son seeing it all from just a few feet away.
“I screamed ‘Dad, Dad, Dad,’” Mr. Bondellio Jr. said. “I got his attention. I just didn’t get it in time.”
Mr. Bondellio Sr. was alive for 15 or 20 minutes after the crash. His son was right there by his side, wiping his face and trying to talk with him as first responders got on scene. He said it sounded like his dad may have said “Mattie,” which is what he called his son, but other than that the only thing Mr. Bondellio Jr. got before his father died was his eyes to open.
“He opened his eyes and looked at me,” Mr. Bondellio Jr. said. “I’ll never forget it. It’s burned in my head for the rest of my life. It’s what I see when I go to sleep.”
Mr. Bondellio Jr. describes the collision as an accident that could have been avoided. He said the driver of the truck had panicked and jumped out when it began rolling backward. He wonders if anything could have been done differently, like even just turning the wheel hard and jack-knifing the trailer. But at the same time, it remains an accident, he said, and Mr. Bondellio Jr. holds the sense of what’s done is done. It’s time to remember the father who was always there for him and the man he felt lucky to work for.
“I was so proud to work for my dad,” he said. “He was always trying to make you laugh. I loved my job.”
It was a long road getting to that point, Mr. Bondellio Jr. said. They didn’t always work together. Growing up he would work for his dad, and at times they wouldn’t get along. They might bump heads from time to time, and Mr. Bondellio Jr. would leave and go work for a different paving company. But over time, he said he grew up and learned to keep his mouth shut. Eventually, he finally came back to work for his dad last September.
It got to the point where he was spending 90% of his time with his father. Mr. Bondellio Jr. was called the seam man on jobs. If they were resurfacing a driveway, his father would take a pass on the paver and then come back for another pass. When those two passes came together, his son would be behind raking any excess debris and rocks to make the seam look nice.
“I had his six,” Mr. Bondellio Jr. said. “He told me he ‘hardly had to look back knowing you’re back there.’ I can pay attention to what I’m doing.’”
All the crew members knew what they were supposed to do. Mr. Bondellio Jr. said it was an honor working for them but most of all his dad. Everything worked smoothly up until last Saturday, making the timing of losing his father — just as things were clicking — even harder to deal with. That makes the Friday before the crash even more important. The father, son and crew had just finished a job in Redwood, so they decided to take their boat out on the water. Mr. Bondellio Sr. received the boat from his father who died in December. They took the boat from a marina in Alexandria Bay to Clayton, where they stopped at the Channelside restaurant. They ordered Bang Bang Shrimp, cheese curds with spicy raspberry sauce and a few beers. Mr. Bondellio Jr. said he couldn’t have been happier in that moment with his father, and he couldn’t get over how good the spicy raspberry sauce was.
“It feels like everything you love in life is getting taken away from you,” he said. “It had been the best months of my life working with my dad.”
Above all, Mr. Bondellio Jr. will remember his dad as a man devoted to his children and his business. He will remember how often he said ‘I love you’ to his kids, and as the big Italian with little Yorkshire terriers who waited for him at the door every night.
And on Tuesday at his funeral, those same crew members who worked so well together will carry Mr. Bondellio Sr. to his final resting place.
