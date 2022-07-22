CARTHAGE — Matthew F. Bondellio Jr. sat at a restaurant in Clayton on Friday eating shrimp and cheese curds with his dad after a long day of work, not knowing that the moment would forever be a symbol of how far their relationship had come, and how soon it would be taken away.

Matthew Bondellio Sr., 55, who lived in Adams Center most of his life, went to work with his son and another crew member the next day. He was always on the job, setting the example for his workers and steering the ship. He had owned North Country Paving for roughly a dozen years, building it from the ground up into a prolific business.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.