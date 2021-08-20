LOWVILLE — Quickly after the raging water left behind by post-Tropical Cyclone Fred across a swath of southern Lewis County on Thursday started to subside, county and state crews moved in to fix what had been destroyed.
County Highway Superintendent, Tim Hunt, said no roads were permanently damaged, not even the East Road which had a raging stream running beside it, undercutting the blacktop until it drooped and curled down like a piece of ripped construction paper being held at its far edge.
“We fixed it last night,” Mr. Ward said, “We had the crews up there yesterday and they didn’t get back until 6:30 or 7 last night.”
The road was re-opened officially this morning.
Even while it was still raining and the water was rising fast, the weather north of the storm area gave no indication of what was going on in the towns of Leyden and Lyonsdale.
“It was very localized so north of southern Lewis County there was no damage, but the very southern part of the county really got hit,” Mr. Ward said, “Around 10 o’clock, it was a little scary to be on the roads. (The water) was coming up so fast everywhere, it was like, ‘Am I going to get stuck on this road?’ Almost every road down that way, the water had come over the road. It was crazy.”
While the National Weather Service rerecorded only 2.5 inches of rain, Mr. Ward said one town department of works superintendent in the storm area reported the rain gauge device on his lawn was full to its five inch capacity early Thursday morning.
“It was a high intensity storm in a very small area,” Mr. Ward said, and may not have actually hit the National Weather Service measurement area, “I think I’m going to believe the five inches.”
Emergency Management Director Robert Mackenzie who led the response to the flooding said his day started at 5:30 a.m. on Thursday and ended at about 9:30 p.m., most of which was spent in his truck going from crisis to crisis. An emergency headquarters was set up at the Constableville Fire Hall, but his time was limited there.
“It was just a cumbersome day, definitely challenging, but all of the volunteer agencies and law enforcement did a great job,” Mr. Mackenzie said, “We got a remarkable amount of rain over the past couple days and it was really the runoff from the Tug Hill Plateau that caused our situation yesterday ... We had two large rivers (the Black River and the Moose River) converging. It was just a remarkable event for this time of year, that’s for sure.”
The partial collapse of the State Route 12D bridge between Gulf Road and the Oneida County line posed the most serious threat, Mr. Ward said.
“On East Road we have a bridge that is directly below that, and we were in constant contact with the DOT because they were afraid (the bridge) was going to blow out and if that blew out, it was going to take our bridge out below it and probably take Route 12 out below that.”
The concern was so great that the state DOT positioned trucks on state Route 12 “down river” from the 12D bridge while Mr. Ward and his crews evacuated all of the homes near the East River bridge.
Mr. Ward said he was thinking “if that thing lets loose and releases all the water behind it, it’s going to be like a tidal wave coming down through there.”
Even with flood damage, however, the massive culvert pipes on 12D did their job and, as the deluge started to subside, let the rest of the massive amount of water travelling down the Tug Hill Plateau in Moose Creek feed through as “gently” as possible.
Mr. Ward and Mr. Mackenzie agreed that the additional flooding in the county’s flatlands like Glenfield and Martinsburg caused by the Black River reaching past its flood limits in Boonville overnight has been no worse than a typical spring flood in those areas.
While the flood waters continue to subside and river levels continue to get lower, the following roads are closed:
— Blue Street, Glenfield
— East Martinsburg Road
— Lyons Falls Road, Lyons Falls
— Davis Bridge Road
— River Road, Lyons Falls
— Shibley Road including the bridge, Lyonsdale
— Burdick’s Crossing Road, Lyonsdale
— Murphy Road and Davis Bridge, Lyonsdale
— Bauer Road, West Turin/Boonville
— State Route 12D and Gulf Road to the Oneida County line, Leyden/Boonville
— Gulf Road, Leyden
— Thayer-Hill Road, Leyden
— State Route 294, Lewis
While there were no injuries reported to emergency response workers or residents reported, the full scope of damage to homes in the flood area have not yet been assessed. A total of 11 people were evacuated by Department of Environmental Conservation air boats near Martin Drive in Port Leyden.
Mr. Ward said only one thing worries him now.
“Hopefully this hurricane that’s on its way won’t hit here, too.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.