Approximately 500 Special Olympics athletes and coaches from across New York will visit Syracuse on Feb. 25 and 26 to compete in the 2022 state Winter Games.
Athletes will “go for the gold” in six sports: Alpine skiing, figure skating, floor hockey, Nordic skiing, snowboarding and snowshoeing.
Hundreds of volunteers are needed to support the games. Volunteers must be vaccinated against COVID-19 and registered in advance. No sports experience is necessary. Register to volunteer at wdt.me/GamesVolunteers.
