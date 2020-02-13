Spectrum says it’s working with customers who contact the company directly about receiving credit after their service was disrupted last week.
Spectrum customers across the northeast region, including Northern New York, were without service for around five hours on Saturday. The outage was caused by icy snow storms, said Lara Pritchard, the company’s northeast senior director of communications.
“On credits,” Ms. Pritchard said, “we will work with affected customers who contact us individually.”
She said the majority of customers lost TV service. However, there was some variation on impact, which is why Spectrum will work with customers on a case-by-case basis. Representatives will work directly with customers to provide an explanation and any appropriate credit, she said. Variables the representatives will consider include service impact, location and length of time, among others.
“Our customer service team is best equipped to communicate directly with customers, detailing any credit, timing and application,” she said.
To request a credit, call Spectrum’s customer service line at (855) 707-7328.
