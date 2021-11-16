POTSDAM — The last time the St. Lawrence County Arts Council had a storefront in Potsdam was back in 2013.
That’s set to change on Nov. 27 when the Creative Spirit Community Arts Center opens at 6 Raymond St., in the former Tile Co. space.
“This is the building that we proposed in our Downtown Revitalization Initiative application, so it’s what we wanted to purchase almost three years ago,” SLC Arts Executive Director Maggie M. McKenna said.
Through the village of Potsdam’s 2019 DRI award, SLC Arts received $578,000 to renovate the new arts center.
Ms. McKenna said the store will open for the holiday season, but will close again at some point in the new year for construction to take place. Once renovations are complete, she said, the store will officially open for good.
Beginning on Nov. 27, the arts center will have Creative Partner artwork for sale, which Ms. McKenna said showcases “a whole bunch of creative people and their artwork in our community.”
The Creative Partnership program, she said, is the SLC Arts membership program.
“It’s for creative people who make things with their hands, including artisans, painters, crafters, musicians, writers and other artists,” she said.
Aside from the Creative Partner Showcase, the store will have display cases featuring pottery, jewelry, prints and more from local artists, Ms. McKenna said.
“There will be wonderful holiday shopping opportunities,” she said.
Once the renovations are complete sometime next year, Ms. McKenna said the storefront will actually be smaller because the back portion of the space will be designated a “maker space” for art makers to use and where classes will be held.
In the basement, which has nearly 4,000 square feet of space, Ms. McKenna said there will be more art galleries as well as a performance arts rehearsal room and other musical and art studios.
“In communities like ours, people expect there to be an arts center,” Ms. McKenna said. “There’s something about having an arts center in a community that increases the whole vibrancy of the region. It makes arts and culture a pillar of the community.”
For more information about the Creative Spirit Community Arts Center, email store@slcartscouncil.org, or call 315-265-6860.
