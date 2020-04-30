OGDENSBURG — Just hours before a special meeting where Ogdensburg City Council will consider major budget reductions that include the eliminating of four positions in both the police and fire departments, St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua delivered a letter to Ogdensburg Mayor Jeffery M. Skelly expressing his objection to the move.
“First responders are vital to maintaining the safety and well-being of our community, especially during these unprecedented times,” Mr. Pasqua wrote. “As we phase towards opening up, we will continue to face the reality of sweeping new laws that require these agencies to engage in unprecedented time-consuming obligations. The demands of those laws are difficult to comply with; I am concerned that eliminating these positions will place a further burden on law enforcement that could harm our efforts to pursue justice.”
Mr. Pasqua said he was writing as the person ultimately responsible for all prosecutions in the county.
“I am confident that keeping the City safe is a concern we hold in common,” Mr. Pasqua wrote. “I would hope that given my duties, and our shared interest in protecting the City and Citizens of Ogdensburg, that my input may be of assistance as you consider these proposed measures and the position you take on them.”
St. Lawrence County Sheriff Brooks J. Bigwarfe also weighed in on the issue Thursday.
“Public safety and first responders must be the top priority for local government leaders. There is no greater duty of government than to provide for public safety," he stated in a press release. "The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office works in conjunction with all law enforcement agencies and first responders of the county. The Ogdensburg Police Department is an instrumental part of this group and any loss of manpower would have a county-wide impact. They are an integral part of our law enforcement community and play an important role of our county’s drug task force in combating the dangerous issue with the drug epidemic and violent crimes that are being committed in our county.”
Tonight’s (Thursday) special meeting has prompted a strong response from supporters of the police and fire departments spurred on by union officials and others.
A parade of cars snaked its way through the city Wednesday afternoon to show support for first responders.
Members of the union that represents Ogdensburg Riverview Correctional Facility called for a boycott of businesses associated with council members, but then later rescinded that action when they determined the meeting would allow for public comment.
The meeting begins tonight at 6. The public can access and participate in the meeting by going to global.gotomeeting.com/join/439044429 or by calling 1-872-240-3212 and entering access Code 439-044-429.
The full letter can be read here:
