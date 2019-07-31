CANTON — Faced with the rising cost of providing medical care for inmates at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility, county legislators have endorsed legislation pending in Congress that would shift those expenses back to Medicaid, Medicare and other government programs.
St. Lawrence County has spent approximately $825,000 over the past three years on hospitalization, prescriptions and other medical services for inmates while they’re housed at the county jail, averaging out to $275,000 a year, according to county records.
In neighboring Jefferson County, those costs also have escalated steadily over the past few years, said Undersheriff Brian McDermott.
In 2016, the county spent $195,000 on medical expenses for inmates housed at the Jefferson County Correctional Facility. Those expenses increased to $314,000 in 2017 and to $424,000 in 2018. Through the end of June of this year, $135,000 has been spent.
Compared to years ago, Sheriff Kevin M. Wells said a larger portion of jail inmates arrive at the facility with medical problems, many caused by addiction to opioids, methamphetamines or other drugs. A large percentage also have mental health issues.
“There’s a sicker population coming to jail,” Mr. Wells said. “A lot of the expense is related to prescriptions.”
Mr. McDermott said inmates are entitled to receive quality medical care while they’re incarcerated, including their prescribed medicines.
He also blamed the drug crises for many health expenses.
“We have a lot of people here on drug offenses with dependency issues coupled with mental health issues,” Mr. McDermott said.
Legislature Chairman Joseph R. Lightfoot, R-Ogdensburg, said as it stands now counties are responsible for 100 percent of inmate medical costs because inmates who receive Medicare and Medicaid have those benefits terminated while they’re in jail. Other programs also are terminated including Supplemental Security Income and Children’s Health Insurance Program.
“If you’re covered by Medicaid or Medicare why should that stop when you’re in jail?” Mr. Lightfoot said. “We should be able to recover our costs for taking care of these people.”
The majority of Medicaid and Medicare costs are covered by the federal and state governments while the county is responsible for a smaller portion.
The county’s Sheriff’s Department also has the expense of transporting inmates to hospitals or other medical facilities when needed. Two sheriff employees have to be sent to guard each inmate.
A bill introduced in Congress, H.R. 1345, would remove limitations on benefits for individuals who are in custody by amending sections of the Social Security Act.
During their July 29 Finance Committee meeting, county legislators approved a resolution supporting the bill. County legislators are scheduled to finalize the vote at their Aug. 5 full board meeting.
According to the H.R. 1345 bill, the cost of providing healthcare in prisons and jails has “increased exponentially,” partly due to higher incarceration rates, infectious diseases, chronic conditions, substance abuse treatment, aging inmate population, rising prescription drug costs, and mandatory sentencing laws.
“The presumption of innocence is called into question when benefits cease prior to any charges being resolved within the criminal justice system,” the resolution states.
The action calls for sending the resolution to President Donald Trump and other federal officials as well as federal and state elected officials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.