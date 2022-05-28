CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Youth Bureau is accepting funding proposals from nonprofits to provide sports programs for underserved children ages 6 to 17.
“We received communication from the Office of Children and Family Services stating we would have additional funding available to provide sports programs to underserved children,” said Alexa J. Backus, Youth Bureau director.
She said the funding comes from state taxes through mobile sports wagering, which was legalized in New York state last year and launched earlier this year. One percent of tax proceeds are to go toward supporting sports activities and education for youth.
“That’s why we’re receiving these funds, and the purpose of them is to provide sports opportunities for children in underserved communities,” Ms. Backus said.
She said the Youth Bureau is encouraging applicants to look at new program opportunities that could provide activities for “youth with disabilities, girls, transgender, gender non-binary, lesbian, gay, bisexual, and other questioning-identified youth.”
“We’re looking for tax-exempt, youth-serving organizations to develop programs that would help benefit the marginalized communities we have just stated,” she said.
She said the programs could mirror similar after-school sports programs offered by local school districts, but she hopes to see more creative proposals.
“I like creativity,” she said, “and I look forward to seeing grant proposals coming to us.”
She said the funding proposals are due June 10. The Youth Bureau has not yet received any completed applications, she said.
Those interested in completing a proposal can get more information from the Youth Bureau by calling 315-379-9464.
“I think this can really help serve more of the populations that need it,” Ms. Backus said.
