AKWESASNE –– The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe has been awarded nearly $2 million for continuing upgrades of its affordable housing stock, the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development announced late Friday.
The award is part of nearly $6 million awarded to Native American tribes in New York and more than $655 million nationwide to tribes in 38 states, the HUD announcement said.
The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe will receive $1,991,057 in Indian Housing Block Grants, which primarily benefit low-income Native American and Alaska Native families, the announcement said. The amount was the second-highest granted in New York; the Seneca Nation of New York received about $2.5 million through the same program.
“The amount of each grant is based on a formula that considers local needs and housing units under management by the Tribe or (tribally designated housing entities),” the announcement said. Eligible activities for the funds include housing development, operation and modernization of existing housing, housing services to eligible families and individuals, housing management services, crime prevention and safety activities, and model activities that provide creative approaches to solving affordable housing problems in Indian Country.
The tribe received nearly $600,000 in federal funds to address housing conditions in 2018 and a similar amount for the same purpose in 2017. A year earlier, it received a $2 million HUD grant that was applied to supporting the Akwesasne Housing Authority’s operations, including a tenant assistance program for tribal members living on and off the St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Territory and two new supportive housing ventures, one for seniors and one for veterans.
The tribe also received a separate $600,000 grant from HUD to finance a solar array to provide electricity to the authority’s Sunrise Acres housing complex and housing projects that may be developed by the agency in the future.
