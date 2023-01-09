WATERTOWN DAILY TIMES The state Attorney General's office has obtained an agreement with the owners of The Pet Zone to reimburse medical costs for any customers who unknowingly purchased a sick animal from the business.

WATERTOWN — A pet store chain with a location in the Salmon Run Mall has agreed to set up a restitution fund for customers who were tricked into buying sick pets, state Attorney General Letitia James announced Monday.

The attorney general said in a statement that Bell Pet Co. LLC, which does business as The Pet Zone, agreed to pay $2,500 in civil penalties and establish a fund of up to $200,000 to reimburse customers eligible for medical costs incurred after they unknowingly purchased a sick animal from the business.

