WATERTOWN — A pet store chain with a location in the Salmon Run Mall has agreed to set up a restitution fund for customers who were tricked into buying sick pets, state Attorney General Letitia James announced Monday.
The attorney general said in a statement that Bell Pet Co. LLC, which does business as The Pet Zone, agreed to pay $2,500 in civil penalties and establish a fund of up to $200,000 to reimburse customers eligible for medical costs incurred after they unknowingly purchased a sick animal from the business.
The AG’s office has been investigating Pet Zone since 2018, claiming it misled customers about the health of pets they purchased by providing incomplete medical records.
“Deceiving families into buying sick puppies and kittens is not only cruel, it’s illegal,” Ms. James said in the statement. “The Pet Zone turned a happy moment of bringing home a new pet into misery for pet owners when they discovered that their pet was sick and they had to pay expensive medical bills to help them recover.”
The AG’s office found that The Pet Zone provided consumers with deceptive medical records that did not include a full list of medication provided to the pet to hide previous illnesses. The Pet Zone offered consumers an online tracking system called “PetKey,” which the company claimed included a full list of all the medication provided to the pet prior to purchase. Ms. James said her office found that on several occasions, PetKey failed to list medications, including antibiotics, provided to pets and once the pets were brought home, they became sick.
The creation of a restitution fund will reimburse customers who purchased pets in or after January 2014 and within 14 days of the purchase received a certification from a veterinarian that their pet was sick and should have been unfit for sale.
Eligible customers will be reimbursed for their veterinary costs related to the vet’s certification and treatment for the illness up to the total cost of the pet, including tax.
As part of the settlement, within the next 30 days, the Pet Zone will be required to post information about submitting claims for anyone who believes they may be eligible to seek reimbursement. In the interim, customers in New York who have questions about the settlement are encouraged to contact the AG’s Watertown Regional office at (315) 523-6080.
The agreement also requires The Pet Zone to ensure that every pet has been examined by a licensed vet and has received all the vaccinations as required by state and local law with accurate and complete records provided to consumers, according to the AG’s office. Additionally, The Pet Zone is required to train its employees and visibly alert consumers to the requirements of the Pet Lemon Law. The Pet Zone must identify a corporate point of contact for all Pet Lemon Law claims.
The case against The Pet Zone was handled by Assistant Attorney General Julia Toce of the Watertown Regional Office with investigative assistance from Supervising Investigator Chad Shelmidine of the Watertown Regional Office.
