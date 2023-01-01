0212_LJR_PRO_Green

PHOTO PROVIDED BY NATURALLY LEWIS

 avallone

ALBANY — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a new framework for the state to achieve a nation-leading six gigawatts of energy storage by 2030, which represents at least 20% of the peak electricity load of New York State.

According to a news release from Hochul’s office, the roadmap, submitted by the state Energy Research and Development Authority and the state Department of Public Service to the Public Service Commission for consideration, proposes a comprehensive set of recommendations to expand New York’s energy storage programs to cost-effectively unlock the rapid growth of renewable energy across the state and bolster grid reliability and customer resilience.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.