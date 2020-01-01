VICTOR — Brian M. Kolb, the state Assembly Minority Leader, was arrested on New Year’s Eve for driving under the influence after a crash in Ontario County.
According to a press release from the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, at around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to 7980 County Route 41, the scene of a property damage crash involving a 2018 GMC Acadia. After an investigation, the operator, Mr. Kolb, 67, Victor, was taken into custody. He was charged with making an unsafe turn and driving while intoxicated with a blood-alcohol content of over .08 percent, the release said. No one was injured in the crash.
Mr. Kolb issued a statement Wednesday morning.
“Last night, I was charged with driving under the influence near my home,” Mr. Kolb said. “This was a terrible lapse in judgement, one I have urged others not to make, and I take full responsibility for it.”
Mr. Kolb wrote in a column recently a message to not operate a vehicle while impaired.
“Drunk driving is not only dangerous to the driver, but to vehicle passengers, bystanders and other drivers,” Mr. Kolb wrote in a column dated Dec. 20. “Please consider the ramifications of impaired driving, especially as we prepare to close out 2019 and welcome in a new decade.”
Mr. Kolb also apologized in his statement Wednesday.
“There is no excuse and no justification for what occurred Tuesday evening,” he said. “I made the wrong decision, and it is one I deeply regret.”
