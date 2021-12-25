A state survey to assess the gaps in New York’s broadband internet access was expanded to a non-digital option this month for people who lack access to high-speed internet — the intent of the survey in the first place — after recent urging from more than two-thirds of the state Senate.
New Yorkers have until Feb. 28 to complete the state Public Service Commission’s Broadband Assessment Program survey to report their accessibility to high-speed broadband internet, including the cost of available utilities and download and upload speeds, to help state officials identify connectivity deserts — especially in rural, upstate communities.
“We are encouraging New Yorkers to fill it out by Feb. 28, 2022, so we can include those findings in our spring report,” Department of Public Service representatives said Thursday. “In addition, we are using this first-time exercise as a way to evaluate if and how we can utilize this survey feature in perpetuity as a part of the annual reporting/updating of the Broadband Assessment Program.”
The broadband survey, funded through $1 million to the commission in the 2021-22 state budget, can be completed online at empirestatebroadband.com. State residents without a sufficient internet connection can call the department’s toll-free hotline at 1-855-NYBBMAP (1-855-692-2627) to request paper versions of the survey to be mailed to their homes.
The department encourages people without broadband access at their homes or businesses to complete the survey on computers at local libraries, or by visiting the site on their cell phones and clicking the “Survey Only” button on the assessment’s Frequently Asked Questions page.
The Department of Public Service updated empirestatebroadband.com with the hotline number and details of how to receive a paper copy of the survey on Dec. 10, department officials said. Survey offerings were expanded, targeting New Yorkers without internet more than two weeks after 43 state senators in both major political parties sent a letter to state Public Service Commission Secretary Michelle L. Phillips on Nov. 22, urging for a non-digital survey option, accessible by phone and hard copies on paper, to get the most accurate picture of the state’s broadband connectivity.
“Inaccurate reporting of nearly complete coverage has purposely stalled critical build-outs, and broken promises that services are coming have left communities hopeless for a solution,” senators wrote. “... We ask that the PSC immediately make their latest assessment more widely available to those without internet access to ensure we get accurate data and; therefore, do not continue to move forward based on inflated and inaccurate percentages of coverage. We need precise and comprehensive information so we can finally make broadband accessible to all New Yorkers.”
The 43 senators from across the state, led by Sen. Michelle Hinchey, D-Saugerties, said nearly 1 million New Yorkers continue to lack high-speed internet connection, or affordable broadband services, citing a September 2021 report from state Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli’s office.
Senators in districts across the state signed onto the letter, including Sens. George Borello, Daphne Jordan, and Daniel Stec, and senators from New York City, the lower Hudson Valley, the Finger Lakes and Western New York.
They requested the commission establish a phone number and printable survey to not alienate New Yorkers without broadband and continue to leave affected communities behind. Senators also asked for the commission to hold listening sessions in communities across the state known to have digital gaps.
“Providing these forums where PSC staff can listen to residents’ issues and complete the survey in person will allow for better information gathering and overall better strategic outcomes,” according to the letter.
The commission submitted a response to Senate Central Staff, which was shared with Hinchey’s office, about the new hotline and option to mail the survey to residents.
The hotline and mail-in option were not available when the survey was first announced Sept. 27.
Data from the survey will be used to publish a report in spring 2022, including a detailed map of the state’s broadband access, and to conduct a comprehensive study on New York’s high-speed internet availability, reliability and cost.
The Public Service Commission will hold two public hearings to solicit input from the public and other stakeholders, including internet service providers, telecommunications concerns, labor organizations, public safety organizations, health care, education, agricultural and other businesses or organizations after the survey collection concludes in February.
Hearing dates and locations had not been announced as of press time Thursday.
“We are working to solidify dates for public hearings in the near future,” according to the Public Service Department. “Details to be issued in the near future.”
A total of up to $4.5 million has been budgeted for the entire mapping initiative, which includes costs related to increasing public awareness, according to representatives with the Public Service Department.
“In addition to spreading the word on our social media channels and general word of mouth (we talk about it every chance we get), we have been working with counties across the state (both individually and in collaboration with the Association of Counties) to get the word out of this survey,” department representatives said Thursday. “We also engaged the Legislature earlier this year and provided them with a flyer to inform their districts.”
The department continues to have active, regular conversations with county leaders and officials with the state Association of Counties to spread the word about the survey.
“We also are actively using our various social media pages that reach thousands of New Yorkers,” according to representatives with the department.
Sen. Hinchey is pleased that her letter, supported by 42 Senate colleagues urging the PSC to create an offline process to complete the broadband survey, impacted change.
“I’m pleased to share that because of our advocacy, a hotline has now been created (1-855-692-2627) so that New Yorkers can request a hard copy of the broadband survey be sent to their home,” Hinchey said in a statement Thursday. “We still have more to do to make sure this survey is fully accessible to New Yorkers without reliable internet, but this hotline is a good start.”
New Yorkers who need assistance to complete the survey can call their state representatives for help over the telephone.
Residents in the 46th Senate District can call Hinchey’s office at 845-331-3810 for assistance.
Earlier this year, former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo vetoed a bill to spend $3 million on more detailed maps after lawmakers passed a measure to study the state’s connectivity, challenging a national statistic that 98% of the state has access to high-speed internet service. The governor promised to include funding for the new maps in the 2021-22 spending plan.
