New York’s $220 billion budget for the new fiscal year devotes $400 million for the Environmental Protection Fund — a $100 million increase from last year.
The state fund doles out millions of dollars each year through the Department of Environmental Conservation for large environmental projects.
$8 million from the EPF is allocated for projects designed to increase visitor safety and combat the various impacts of hiker traffic in the Adirondack Park, which have become an increasing concern over the past few years especially along the popular Route 73 corridor — as a rising number of hikers and other nature-seekers travel to the High Peaks region. Some efforts to curb the impact of hiker traffic in the frontcountry and backcountry, like the creation of a new hiker shuttle route and a pilot parking reservation system at the Adirondack Mountain Reserve parking lot, are already underway.
A coalition of 26 local organizations, environmental groups and municipalities advocated for $10 million in funding to address the impact of hiker traffic on state lands last year. Adirondack Mountain Club Director of Advocacy Cathy Pedler said in a statement that the $8 million that was ultimately included in the budget will be used for trail safety and resiliency, educational outreach, trailhead infrastructure and to implement the recommendations of the High Peaks and Catskills Strategic Planning Advisory Groups.
Keene Town Supervisor Joe Pete Wilson Jr., who was in the High Peaks advisory group, applauded the new funding.
“The funding directed at managing high use is a much-needed boost for the partnerships and efforts by the state, local government and conservation groups that have been taking shape for the past few years. Stewardship and environmental protections are critical to keeping the park a special place for New Yorkers for generations to come,” Wilson said in a statement.
The EPF includes $600,000 to support a new visitor use management framework similar to those in national parks. The framework would help officials assess the need to alter or add trails, reroute traffic and create and maintain outdoor facilities like restrooms, campsites, interpretive centers, parking lots and information kiosks. The DEC expects to hire a visitor management expert with the funds by this fall, according to a news release from the Adirondack Council.
Paul Smith’s College was awarded $225,000 for its Visitor Interpretive Center this year, up from $180,000 last year. VIC Director Scott van Laer said in a statement that the funding would help the VIC hire more staff and add to its environmental programming.
The EPF also includes $48.7 million for statewide land stewardship; $40 million for new park lands and forest preservation; $21 million for farmland protection; $15 million for the Climate Smart Communities program; $19 million for municipal recycling; and $3 million in Smart Growth grants to encourage development in the Adirondacks. All of those investments have increased from last year’s budget.
