A bipartisan state commission Thursday approved a redistricting plan for the New York Assembly that keeps intact the existing five legislative districts in the Syracuse area.
The New York Independent Redistricting Commission voted to approve final district maps that appear identical to the existing district boundaries in Central New York.
Those Assembly districts are represented by three Democrats (Pam Hunter and Bill Magnarelli of Syracuse, and Al Stirpe of Cicero) and two Republicans (John Lemondes of LaFayette and Will Barclay of Pulaski).
It’s vastly different from the commission’s draft plan released in December. That proposal would have made big changes to three out of the five state Assembly districts in the region.
The most significant change would have consolidated Syracuse into a single Assembly district, combining the districts of Hunter and Magnarelli, two senior Democratic lawmakers.
Under that plan, Lemondes would have seen his district change, shifting his hometown of LaFayette, Auburn and Camillus into a new district.
New York requires state Assembly and Senate members to move into the district they represent within one year of an election.
The new plan appears to keep almost identical boundaries for the districts now represented by Barclay (120th District), Lemondes (126th District), Stirpe (127th District), Hunter (128th District) and Magnarelli (129th District).
Proposed Assembly districts for Central New York
Madison County would be placed in a single 122nd District, now represented by Republican Assemblyman Brian Miller. Under the existing district boundaries, parts of Madison County are in five separate districts.
The new maps approved by the commission Thursday are far from final. The plan now heads to the state lawmakers in the Assembly and Senate for their approval.
If lawmakers reject the commission’s plan, the Independent Redistricting Commission would have until June 16 to make changes and send new maps back to the Assembly and Senate.
If lawmakers reject the commission’s maps a second time, Assembly and Senate members could take over the process and draw the legislative boundaries themselves.
That’s what happened last year when Democrats and Republican on the commission couldn’t agree on a single set of maps. Instead, each party’s members submitted their own redistricting plan. Ultimately, Assembly Democrats and Republicans agreed on new districts that were used in the November election.
But a court ordered the redistricting process to start over again after finding the maps used in 2022 were unconstitutional.
Jeff Wice, a redistricting expert at New York Law School, said Thursday’s agreement “represented a significant first step” for the commission because it’s the first time it agreed on a single set of district maps.
Wice cautioned that the process could still be upended in New York’s courts. A judge last year ordered the commission to draw the new maps in response to a citizen-led lawsuit.
Before voting Thursday to approve the new district boundaries, the Independent Redistricting Commission said it received testimony from more than 3,000 New Yorkers since December. The panel held a series of 12 public hearings across the state.
