MASSENA — State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli says the New York Power Authority has failed to install electric vehicle chargers where they are most needed by the state’s nearly 50,000 registered EVs.
In an audit released Friday, Mr. DiNapoli said that leaves nearly half of the state’s counties without any NYPA-installed charging stations. The audit covered the period January 2013 through May 2021.
As of June 2021, there were 46,608 EVs registered in New York, and NYPA had installed 277 public EV charging ports, or one for every 168 EVs registered in New York, according to the audit. An additional 221 workplace charging ports were installed at NYPA locations. Of those, 64 ports were for government workplace customers, 144 ports were for NYPA’s ReCharge NY power customers and 13 ports were for NYPA employees.
In a chart showing the number of EVs and public charging points in 32 counties, Jefferson County was listed as having 137 EVs and four public charging ports, equaling 34 EVs for each public charging port. Figures for Lewis and St. Lawrence counties were not among those on the chart.
The report said most of the ports (431) are of the Level 2 type, which can charge a vehicle for 60 miles of driving in one hour. As of March 5, 2021, NYPA had installed 29 high-speed chargers at seven locations, putting it on track to finish more than two years behind schedule.
“Compared to what was promised, the rollout of electric vehicle chargers has been a disappointment so far,” Mr. DiNapoli said in a statement. “Since encouraging more drivers to switch to electric cars is a part of the state’s strategy for lowering emissions, we have a long road ahead. NYPA needs to look at our recommendations, deliver on its commitments and get this program headed in the right direction.”
Among the key findings in the audit was that the Power Authority did not place Charge NY and Charge NY 2.0 charging stations in locations that supported the program’s intentions. The Charge NY program was announced in 2013 as a statewide network of up to 3,000 public and workplace charging stations to be ready in five years. It was followed in 2018 by Charge NY 2.0, a plan to install 10,000 public charging stations by the end of 2021.
Mr. DiNapoli’s report said that NYPA placed public charging ports in 32 of the 62 counties in the state. He also noted that counties with a high number of EVs had relatively few charging ports. That includes Suffolk County, which has the highest numbers of registered EVs in the state, but only three public charging ports, according to the audit.
“This equates to only one public charging port for every 2,639 EVs,” the report said.
The audit also determined that the Power Authority did not review and analyze usage data for charger placement or use outreach efforts to encourage EV charger installation by its customers.
A third key finding was that NYPA did not complete any of the planned projects for Phase 1 of the EVolve NY program by the end of 2019 deadline. EVolve NY is a $250 million project to put high-speed chargers at airports and along major highways. The program’s goals are to make EVs easy to own and operate in New York state and reduce the carbon footprint of the state’s transportation sector.
“For instance, NYPA did not install any of the planned 200 high-speed chargers by the deadline, and as of March 5, 2021 had installed only 29 EVolve chargers at seven locations. We determined that the installation of EV high-speed chargers is as much as two years behind schedule,” the report said.
The audit provided four key recommendations, including developing a formal process for evaluating new initiatives or programs that include the expected results and performance measures that will be used to determine the accomplishments within a specified time frame.
A second recommendation was to develop a formal marketing strategy to increase awareness of the features of and educate motorists on the benefits of owning EVs.
Third, the report recommends that NYPA incorporate into its current EV program an analysis of usage data and a discussion of the data with NYPA customers in an effort to promote the installation of additional EV units.
It also recommends that NYPA work with its customer base to roll out EV charging stations.
“Encourage/direct State agencies, public authorities, and local governments to install additional charging ports to demonstrate to motorists that facilities to charge EVs in a shorter period are available.
NYPA officials provided the following email response to the audit:
“NYPA after careful review of the OSC report has responded clarifying EVolve NY’s role in installing chargers in locations where public charging is most needed. NYPA will take relevant recommendations into consideration as the Authority continues to advance its public-access fast charger infrastructure program.
“NYPA’s EVolve NY charging infrastructure program is today the largest public-access high-speed DCFC network in New York State and is a first mover in the industry. NYPA set out ahead of the market to work with private and government partners, potential charging site hosts, and utilities to determine the fastest, most cost-efficient way of installing high-speed chargers.
“Despite numerous complexities that remain in the EV charging arena, including interconnection issues, site identification, and economic challenges, NYPA has made significant progress in installing chargers across the state. In fact, NYPA was successful in expanding its authority to install chargers at non-government sites. Furthermore, NYPA is actively working with state agencies and key stakeholders to identify and remove barriers that continue to hinder fast-charging deployment statewide. As an example, NYPA was instrumental in changing the economic incentives to support the cost-effective deployment of fast chargers.
“EVolve NY will soon install its 100th charger, making it significantly easier for New Yorkers to drive in any direction across the state and find fast chargers capable of recharging their vehicles in 15-30 minutes.”
A copy of the comptroller’s audit can be found at http://wdt.me/cky2Bo.
