Newest chief justice sworn in

The seven members Court of Appeals of the State of New York, with Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul in the middle, sit for the investiture ceremony for the court’s newest chief justice, Rowan D. Wilson, on Tuesday in the Court of Appeals Chambers in Albany. Alex Gault/Watertown Daily Times

ALBANY — New York State’s highest court, the Court of Appeals, has a new chief justice in Rowan D. Wilson.

On Tuesday, in the Court of Appeals chambers just down the street from the state Capitol, the seven members of the state’s high court sat with Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul for the investiture ceremony officially placing Wilson at the head of the state’s unified court system.

