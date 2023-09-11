Ethics panel struck down

Former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo speaks in Sandy Creek in early 2020. Cuomo notched another court win against another iteration of the state’s ethics panel on Monday, when an Albany-area justice ruled the Commission on Ethics and Lobbying in Government is an unconstitutional entity. Watertown Daily Times

ALBANY — The state’s new independent public ethics panel, tasked with investigating and punishing abuses of power among New York’s political leadership, has been ruled unconstitutional by a state Supreme Court justice.

In a ruling Monday, Justice Thomas Marcelle ruled that the state Commission on Ethics and Lobbying in Government violates the state’s constitution because it was formed without a constitutional amendment, divests power from the Governor and improperly enforces ethics laws that are under the Governor’s purview.

