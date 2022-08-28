GEDDES — On the opening day of the Great New York State Fair, Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul unveiled a handful of projects that include the first new concession stand in decades and improvements to agricultural buildings on the fairgrounds.

A 15,000-square-foot sheep barn will be constructed after the old barn was torn down due to storm damage. The barn will feature a new wool center, which is now in a separate building. The new barn will be built and open ahead of the 2024 fair.

State fairgrounds to get $35M in upgrades

Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul pets two of the newest members of the state police K-9 division. With her is Assemblywoman Pam Hunter at the Great New York State Fair on Aug. 29, 2021. Dennis Nett/syracuse.com
State fairgrounds to get $35M in upgrades

Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul looks at the butter sculpture in the Dairy Products Building at the 2021 Great New York State Fair. Photo courtesy of Teri Weaver
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.