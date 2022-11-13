State judge puts brakes on I-81 work

A state Department of Transportations bridge maintenance team works on the I-81 exit to I-690 West on June 30. N. Scott Trimble/syracuse.com

State Supreme Court Justice Gerard Neri has issued a ruling that stops the state Department of Transportation from starting construction on the Interstate 81 project in Syracuse.

On Thursday, the group Renew 81 for All argued in court for a temporary restraining order.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.