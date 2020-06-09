VALHALLA — The state Senate and Assembly repealed a section of law Tuesday afternoon, allowing for the release of police disciplinary records.
Also on Tuesday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo responded to a tweet by the president with outrage, calling on President Donald J. Trump to apologize for his “dumb” morning tweet that last week’s Buffalo incident between city police and a 75-year-old protester was a setup.
New York senators passed bill S8496 on Tuesday afternoon to repeal 50-a, or the exemption under the state Civil Rights Law permitting officials to refuse to disclose disciplinary records of police officers.
Over the last several days, Gov. Cuomo has repeatedly said he would immediately sign any repeal or amendment to the law that reached his desk.
Sen. Minority Leader John J. Flanagan, R-2, called the repeal dangerous, saying it denies police due process whose records were available at a court’s discretion.
“The brutal killing of George Floyd is a horrific tragedy that never should have occurred, but it is not a reason to vilify and punish every man and woman in law enforcement who serves to protect and serve our communities in New York, nor should it be a reason to sow division,” Mr. Flanagan said in a statement Tuesday. “This change does something un-American: It provides records that include false accusations made against officers and that does little to advance the cause of transparency. What it allows is a flood of information requests to obtain information on officers who currently face heightened anti-police rhetoric.”
In a tweet Tuesday morning, Mr. Trump put forth an unsubstantiated conspiracy theory that Martin Gugino, a 75-year-old Amherst man injured in an incident with Buffalo police last week, could be an “antifa provocateur.”
“75 year old Martin Gugino was pushed away after appearing to scan police communications in order to black out the equipment,” Mr. Trump tweeted.
Citing a report on conservative news network OANN, Mr. Trump said: “I watched, he fell harder than was pushed. Was aiming scanner. Could be a set up?” He added Mr. Gugino “could be” an anarchist “provocateur,” but provided no evidence for that assertion.
“There’s no fact to any of it — no proof whatsoever,” Gov. Cuomo said in response to the president Tuesday during a pandemic briefing at New York Medical College.
Gov. Cuomo repeatedly questioned the president’s claim that Mr. Gugino “fell harder than he was pushed.”
“What does that even mean? You think the blood coming out of his head was staged?” the governor said. “If there was ever a reprehensible, dumb comment, and from the president of the United States...If he ever feels a moment of decency, he should apologize for that tweet.
“...Show some decency. Show some humanity. Show some fairness. You’re the president of the United States.”
On Tuesday morning, Mr. Gugino declined comment to the USA Today Network New York, saying, “No comment other than Black lives matter. Just out of the ICU. Should recover eventually. Thx.”
Two suspended Buffalo police officers have been charged with assault and accused of intentionally pushing Mr. Gugino, who was seen bleeding from the back of the head after he hit the sidewalk.
Mr. Gugino was present at a peaceful protest in Buffalo on Thursday and was one of several dozen people standing in front of City Hall, about 10 minutes after the city’s 8 p.m. curfew started, according to bystanders.
In multiple videos of the moment, Mr. Gugino approached a group of Buffalo police officers on the sidewalk. He appeared to say something to them and gestured toward them with what appeared to be a phone or other device. He was then shoved backward by two officers, after which he lost his balance, stumbled back and fell, slamming his head hard on the sidewalk.
Witnesses say Mr. Gugino began bleeding from his ear, and video footage shows blood pooling near his head.
The state Legislature is expected to pass 10 police reform bills this week as New York lawmakers and congressional representatives continued steps toward legislation Tuesday to address the nationwide pattern of law enforcement brutality and improve the policing relationship with minority communities.
Five bills passed the state Senate and Assembly on Monday through the evening. The bills banned police chokeholds, legalized filming the arrest of any police officer, made false race-based 911 reports a crime and required law enforcement — on or off duty — to report any incident within six hours where they discharged a weapon near where people could be hit.
Another bill, the STAT Act, will require statewide courts to collect and publish demographic data based on race, ethnicity, age and more for all low-level offenses, including misdemeanors and violations. The act requires police departments to submit yearly arrest-related death reports to the state Department of Criminal Justice Services, the Legislature and governor.
Federal action is required to reform systemic racism in U.S. society, the governor said. He called on all federal lawmakers and officials up for election this year to outline an agenda or plan to address the education disparity of low-income and minority Americans, affordable housing shortage and criminal justice reform.
“This has to be done on a federal level — it is an American issue,” Gov. Cuomo said, pushing all federal officials on the ballot to release their own reform agendas.
The Tribune News Service contributed to this report.
(5) comments
“Buffalo protester shoved by Police could be an ANTIFA provocateur.”
Could be Martians too Donny boy.
Could be drunk leprechauns listening to acid rock.
Could be a pregnant mastodon run amok.
But most likely, it’s an imbecilic Trump Cultist overdosing on hydroxychloroquine and bleach.
And let’s not forget Jimmy Hoffa.
Many people are saying.
Some very fine people. Some not so fine. But mostly fine people.
LOL, and there he is folks, right on time… the predictable Fact Free Fake Holmes, and it appears on this occasion he’s been triggered by the truth. What a surprise.
Seriously, Mr. Fact Free, could you possibly be any more boring with your canned comment(s)?
If I said what I truly think and feel about your miserable failure of a hero I’m reasonably certain the WDT wouldn’t print it.
As a devoted Trump Cultist, who can be easily duped by a third rate con, you have decided to only hear what you want to hear and to blithely dismiss the rest. On second thought, YOU haven’t decided anything, Der Fuhrer has determined on your behalf what to say and do.
Now do yourself and everyone a favor Fact Free Holmes -- run along, and take your witches brew of fakery and BS back to your make believe Planet Dotard and find some more RW propaganda material you can plagiarize and regurgitate in defense of your similarly ill equipped moronic president. As it is, with nothing of value to offer, that’s pretty much the sum total of your banal existence.
Sad little puppet.
Trump “foments hate” because that’s exactly who he is:
'No Blame?' ABC News finds 54 cases invoking 'Trump' in connection with violence, threats, and alleged assaults:
https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/blame-abc-news-finds-17-cases-invoking-trump/story?id=58912889
Trump is despicable whack job -- a certifiable sociopath and malignant narcissist who has no business representing the human species let alone being in the White House.
Void of compassion and a conscience… when a psychopathic narcissist of this magnitude decides to play “blame the victim” card, it gets ugly fast.
I am so sick and tired of this pathetic, mentally deranged SICKO trying to destroy us all in order to promote his sleazy self.
Hey Elise… YOU okay with this?
Hello, hello…. Helloooooo…..
Chirp…. chirp….
Incidentally, more specifically -- Martin Gugino is actually a member of the more dangerous top secret faction of Antifa… called "Grampifa" that's got the Dotard hiding in a bunker like a little girlie man.
Wow mature name calling devoid of any point what-so-ever. Just pure hatred. I just feel sorry for you to have to go through life filled with hate and see yourself as one of the good guys.
So let me get this straight, Trump is fomenting hate because you hate Trump?
