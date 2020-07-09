State lawmakers are demanding top officials halt youth in foster care from aging out of the system during the COVID-19 crisis, they said, as young adults released during the pandemic are more likely to be homeless, jobless and suffer health risks.
Young adults in foster care who have not been united with a permanent family “age-out” of the system after their 21st birthday in most of New York’s 62 counties, excluding New York City.
“So many young adults reaching the age of 21 are accompanied by a huge celebration, but for those on the precipice of aging out of foster care on their birthday, that day is fraught with fear, and often, anxiety,” said Assemblywoman Ellen Jaffee, D-97.
Representatives held a digital conference via Zoom on July 2 on behalf of the CHAMPS Coalition to draw support for legislation that sits in the Senate and Assembly to extend vital services to youth, including community-based housing and mental health services.
In March, attorney and activist Betsy Kramer, with Lawyers for Children Inc., wrote a letter to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and state Office of Children and Family Services requesting an executive order preventing New Yorkers in foster care from aging out of the system, or stopping receiving benefits, if they turn 21 during the COVID-19 pandemic.
She received a response indicating such an order would not be issued, adding the reason was unclear.
“Since then, we have not received any indication despite repeated requests that that position has changed,” Ms. Kramer said. “...ultimately, they said they didn’t see a reason or need for this. That’s why legislation is so important at this point.”
Senate bill S8503B, sponsored by state Sen. Velmanette Montgomery, D-25, would establish a six-month moratorium on aging out of foster care and allows certain youths to return to care of their foster families and receive benefits through the public health crisis. It would expire 180 days after the state emergency declaration because of COVID-19 ends. The bill, first introduced June 6, was amended Thursday and recommitted to the Rules Committee.
The COVID-19 pandemic has made it increasingly harder for youth to find, and maintain, housing and employment, once aging out of foster care, Ms. Jaffee said, adding it is also a risk for their health.
Ms. Jaffee, who chairs the assembly’s Committee on Children and Families, said she has encouraged Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, D-83; and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, D-35; to prioritize the legislation.
“New York is yet to hit the aging out youth with our safety net,” she said. “Our young adults need now, more than ever, this effort providing them that stability and that future.”
Nine other states have issued moratoriums extending benefits to youth during the COVID-19 pandemic, including Minnesota and California.
U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson announced June 25 nearly $200,000 in grants for housing authorities in nine states for HUD’s Foster Youth to Independence Initiative to assist young adults transitioning out of foster care. Alabama, Florida, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Dakota and Texas received aid.
More than 20,000 young people age out of foster care each year, according to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The National Center for Housing and Child Welfare estimates that approximately 25 percent of these young people experience homelessness within four years of leaving foster care and a higher number live in precarious conditions, according to hud.gov.
“It’s widely known youth who age out of foster care face dismal odds for long-term success, made worse by the pandemic,” Ms. Kramer said. “Legislation would help youth beat those odds, no matter where they live in the state.”
