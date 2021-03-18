ALBANY — The Assembly on Thursday passed four measures to expand public access to records and data to strengthen the state’s Freedom of Information Laws on the heels of two Senate bills advanced earlier this week aimed at enhancing government transparency.
Agencies must provide specific justification when denying the public to access records under the Freedom of Information Law under the Assembly legislation. If the Assembly-passed bill, which has not been picked up in the Senate, becomes state law, records cannot be withheld from the public solely because they involve an investigation or criminal proceedings.
“The Assembly Majority (Conference) has had a long standing dedication to ensuring transparency, accessibility and accountability in our government,” Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, D-Bronx, said in a prepared statement. “The legislation passed today (Thursday) will enhance public participation in our government and increase access to government records, as well as improve the public’s understanding of the work we do.”
When an agency cites law enforcement exemption to deny a FOIL request because of concerns the records disclosure would interfere with judicial proceedings, the presiding judge will make the decision to release the information under the measure, according to a statement Thursday from the Assembly Majority Conference.
Assemblyman John McDonald III’s bill also passed the chamber Thursday, and would require the disclosure of names and residence addresses of members, managers or other authorized people of an LLC in lease agreements where the state is the tenant of an LLC-owned office building.
No senator has picked up sponsoring the measure.
The passage of the package to strengthen governmental accountability is to commemorate Sunshine Week — a mid-March tradition to highlight the importance of government transparency, the press and organizations or groups that advocate for governmental accountability and the swift release of public records.
Sunshine Week was started in March 2005 by the American Society of News Editors to educate the public about the importance of open government and the dangers of excessive and unnecessary secrecy, according to the coalition.
It coincided Tuesday with National Freedom of Information Day and James Madison’s birthday.
Members of the Assembly also voted to pass a bill to waive state government agencies’ right to claim copyright protection on releasing public records unless the work reflects artistic creation, scientific or academic research, or if the agency intends to distribute the original or derivative work to the public by sale or other transfer of ownership.
The Senate counterpart was referred to the Investigations and Government Operations Committee on Feb. 1.
“The Sunshine legislation passed today (Thursday) will enhance transparency and accountability so that citizens can interact with our government and access important information,” said Assemblyman Kenneth Zebrowski, D-New City, who chairs the Governmental Operations Committee. “These measures will help strengthen the public’s confidence in our democracy so that we can continue to best serve our communities.”
The Assembly also approved a clarification protecting the disclosure of the name of a state pension retiree’s beneficiary. Its counterpart has remained in the Senate Investigations and Government Operations Committee since the start of session Jan. 6.
State senators also passed measures this week to increase government transparency in honor of Sunshine Week.
Lawmakers voted Wednesday to pass a bill to create a three-year pilot program with seven major state departments and agencies — Worker’s Compensation Board, Education, Environmental Conservation, Health, Financial Services, Labor and Family Assistance — and requires them to hold public hearings any time they are petitioned to by at least 125 residents.
“The COVID-19 pandemic taught us the crucial importance of transparency in government,” Deputy Senate Majority Leader Michael Gianaris, D-Queens, said in a prepared statement. “We should live up to our progressive ideals and make our government truly accessible to the people it serves.”
Several other states, including California, Arizona, Idaho, New Hampshire, Illinois and Utah, have similar requirements in place.
Earlier this week, Assemblywoman Amy Paulin, D-Scarsdale, highlighted two other measures that would expand access to public records in a joint event with New York’s Coalition For Open Government that remain in the Governmental Operations Committee.
One bill would require all documents used or discussed during a public municipal meeting to be posted online at least 24 hours beforehand. It would also mandate municipalities to stream the meeting on the governmental body’s website to a practicable extent, post a video of the meeting on its website within five business days, and require the public body to keep recordings for at least five years.
Another eliminates the fee government and public agencies charge people for obtaining records through a Freedom Of Information Law request when a digital copy exists.
State lawmakers will likely pass the measures later this session, Paulin said, as representatives remain preoccupied with the 2021-22 Fiscal Year budget due April 1.
