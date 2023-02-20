ALBANY — Lawmakers are still looking for progress on the state’s prison redevelopment and reuse project, which aims to find viable ways to reuse closed prisons and return them to taxable status.

After Watertown Correctional Facility on Dry Hill was closed in March 2021, local officials called for the state to commit to reusing the properties in some manner, A year later, in March 2022, the state closed Ogdensburg Correctional Facility and five other prisons. Local officials again called for plans to reuse the facilities.

Rjv_480
Rjv_480

State no going to do a thing with them, other then have them decay away become another State eyesore.

